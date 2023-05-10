Narooma Oyster Festival is not only a ton of fun that draws celebrity chefs to town but it generates millions for the region's economy.
When member for Bega Dr Michael Holland officially opened the festival on Saturday, May 6, he said last year's festival generated $3 million for the electorate.
"Its tentacles spread everywhere from Batemans Bay to Bermagui and further south," he said.
READ ALSO:
Cath Peachey, chair of Narooma Rocks, said that $3 million figure is based on Destination NSW's calculation of an average spend of $113.
"We are probably underestimating the impact," she said.
Ms Peachey met a group of six who had flown from New Zealand for the festival, a group from Canberra who only heard about it on the radio at 8.30 that morning and arrived by lunchtime, and another group of six from Melbourne who bought a ticket to every luxe 'oyster experience' the festival offers.
"We are obviously building a reputation and that is growing well beyond the South Coast," she said.
This year's festival extended to a Hangtown Fry Breakfast on Sunday which attracted around 200 people.
"The feedback was everyone had an amazing weekend, they are all coming back and they are booking their accommodation now," Ms Peachey said.
For several years, prominent businessman Justin Hemmes has been flying media from lifestyle and travel publications to the festival and arranged to show them around the area.
This year journalists from Gourmet Traveller, Time Out, Daily Telegraph and Sunrise, among others, came.
"They had an absolute ball and all the restaurants were pumping," she said.
That is helping Narooma forge a reputation as a foodie destination, drawing young and old alike.
She said the festival definitely benefits hotels and restaurants which flows on to shops.
Her friend in Sydney heard a radio presenter talking about the festival.
"That level of media coverage is phenomenal."
Ms Bouckley said the Western Australia Gourmet Escape festival now has world attention "and I think we are slowly catching up".
Ms Peachey said the festival "brings visitors here that would not come for any other reason and they discover the region".
She said it is great for Narooma's brand as a destination and supports the oyster industry by putting their product in front of the consumer.
"It is an amazing event for a small country town and fills the coffers as we go into May, keeping people employed."
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.