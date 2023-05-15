Council accepts $5 million to protect from coastal erosion

Eurobodalla Shire Council has officially received a grant to help protect properties from coastal erosion.
The council was offered $5 million in grant funding from the NSW Government to support the council's implementation of the Eurobodalla Open Coast Coastal Management Program.
The funding, which was formally accepted by the councillors at their meeting on May 9, has been allocated to the protection of Wharf Road and the remediation of neighbouring land for public use and access, protection of Surfside from coastal inundation and the protection of Bay Road, Long Beach from beach erosion.
The grant funding was made available as a commitment from then Bega MP Andrew Constance and the NSW Government prior to the 2019 state election and was officially offered to the council by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment in February 2023.
The funding was contingent upon the Eurobodalla Open Coast Coastal Management Program.
Mayor Mat Hatcher acknowledged the work of former Bega MP Andrew Constance and current MP Dr Michael Holland.
"It is great to have local members working for the community," he said.
The projects may also receive contributing funds from the council and the NSW Coastal and Estuary Grants as required.
