Greenwell Point's Sally McLean defends her title as Australia's fastest female oyster shucker

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated May 9 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 1:51pm
Second-generation oyster farmer from Greenwell Point, Sally McLean has been crowned Australia's fastest female oyster shucker for the third year in a row.
Sally McLean has been crowned Australia's fastest female oyster shucker for the third consecutive year at the Narooma Oyster Festival.

