AN important question needs to be answered about the upcoming Million Paws Walk.
Who is going to have the most fun - the people or the dogs?
"A little from column A and a little from column B," the RSPCA's Shoalhaven Branch Vice-President, Paula Coller said about the dogs and people fun aspect.
"The dogs have an absolute ball - it's a sniff fest as you could imagine - there are lots of sights and sounds to keep them entertained.
"People also get to meet other people who have dogs."
The event will be held at Burrill Lake Lion's Park on Sunday, May 28 and is being run by RSPCA's Shoalhaven Branch.
Registrations open at 9.30am and the actual walk starts at 11am.
However, there will be plenty of activities to see and enjoy during the day.
There will be RSPCA merchandise on sale, human and "doggie" fashion items will be available to purchase, a sausage sizzle, cakes, the Milton District Band is playing and the team from the Milton Village Vets will be on hand to answer general inquiries and much more.
"Fashions on the field is one of our prime events," Paula said.
Dogs and people can come dressed up for Fashions on the Field and Paula said it was all about having fun.
There will be prizes for the various category winners - including best look-a-like and more.
"There will also be a photo booth so you can have photos taken with your dog," Paula said.
There is a cost to register - go to https://www.facebook.com/RSPCAShoalhaven for details.
At the moment the group is offering "early dog" registration discounts.
Related:
People who don't have pets can also come along and learn about becoming a pet foster carer.
This is Shoalhaven Branch's biggest fundraising event of the year and is being run with the RSPCA's Eurobodalla Branch as it has now become a combined effort for both regions.
The Shoalhaven Branch of the RSPCA covers Berry to Durras and Paula said they cover quite a big area for a relatively small group.
"Our main purpose is to provide support to the community for their animals," Paula said.
Money from the group's fundraising efforts goes to things like desexing programs, vet treatment and other support that people might need.
It's the more "hardship" situations the RSPCA looks out for when it comes to offering financial assistance.
Conversations/assessments between the RSPCA, the vet and the pet owner are carried out first to work out what support can be offered.
Paula said requests for financial support were increasing but not alarmingly.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.