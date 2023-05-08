Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Fungi Feastival runs from Batemans Bay to Eden June 16 to July 16

Annette Kennewell at Fungi Feastival stall at Narooma Oyster Festival on Saturday, May 6, holding white oyster mushrooms and a wine cap mushroom. Picture supplied.
Annette Kennewell at Fungi Feastival stall at Narooma Oyster Festival on Saturday, May 6, holding white oyster mushrooms and a wine cap mushroom. Picture supplied.

You could taste the excitement about fungi as food at Narooma Oyster Festival.

