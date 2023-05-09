Following on from a third round victory, the Narooma Devils have secured another win against the Batemans Bay Tigers.
The Devils took full advantage of their home turf when they held on for a two-point win 16-14 against the Tigers at Bill Smyth Memorial Oval on Sunday, May 7.
The afternoon saw a southerly wind darken the skies, with a swift drop in temperature and persistent rain sure to dampen spirits on both sides.
However, Devils player and former coach Clint Wright said the team's performance was contrary: "The wet weather suited us better, we held the ball and completed some tries."
"It was very cold - the coldest game I've ever played in Narooma," he said.
Wright coached the Devils first grade team for more than four years but decided to take to the field in 2023.
Nathan Deaves, also a seasoned player with the Devils, has stepped up to coach this year and has been instrumental in hustling up seven local junior players to join first grade.
"We've got more confidence and a few lads back from injury. Our two on field captains are Jackson Kelly and Kane Ayers and they've been our best players for some time," Wright said.
Wright puts his team's recent successes down to a strong defence: "We found the lead and they ran us down a couple of times, but our defence was good and we practiced a lot of scramble defence, that's what saved us."
"In our first two games we were unlucky, but our last two were a lot better."
The Devils were able to push the Tigers wide as they scored, setting up tricky conversions for Tigers' fullback Josiah Brierley.
The Devils' Tyson Hastie stepped up as a temporary fullback in the match and landed a successful conversion as the southerly breeze began to pick up.
The Devils under 18's team have made a strong start to the season after a four-year break. They blazed ahead against the Tigers with Clayton Badullovich landing two tries and Bryce Hastie securing two conversions.
In other first grade play the Tathra Sea Eagles were awarded walk-over points when the Moruya Sharks forfeit play. Cooma were too good for the Bega Roosters 34-12, while the Bulldogs pulled out a field goal victory over Eden in a tight contest 27-26.
The Narooma Devils will go head to head with the Tathra Sea Eagles in round five on May 13 at the Tathra Country Club.
Meanwhile the Batemans Bay Tigers will face the Bega Roosters on May 14 at the Bega Recreation Ground.
The Moruya Sharks head south to face the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs at the 'Dogpound' Pambula Beach Sporting Complex.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
