Anthony Gill: Crunching the numbers

This spreadsheet combines all the reforms and shows how they can be paid for. Lets run through it.
The top two items show the amounts required to fund the operations of all three levels of government and the universal basic income.
Social security and welfare payments would cease as would the practice of the government borrowing money. These savings reduce the funding required.
The source of funds will be the new tax on land and natural resources. I've shown it here broken down into non-land, residential land and commercial land.
The new tax doesn't fully cover all the funding required. Government deficit spending of 11.5 percent of GDP is still required to make up the shortfall.
This may seem like a large deficit, however consider this: Firstly the banks would be restricted in their lending so that the $100 billion per year increase in the stock of money would cease. Secondly, off budget expenditure has crept into government spending over the last few years. $45 billion is anticipated over the next two years, an average of $22.5 billion per year.
READ MORE:
Taken together, this spending stimulus of $122.5 billion per year, or about 5.5 percent of GDP, would end as part of the reforms. Therefore the net increase in spending actually felt by the economy would be only 6 percent (11.5% less 5.5%). If distributed evenly throughout the economy this spending should not increase demand to a level where inflation would be excessive.
This high level analysis shows that the reforms are achievable financially. A transition period of say ten years would be used to allow people time to adjust their affairs.
The next article will be the final article in the series and will discuss what is required to make it happen.
Anthony Gill is a Batemans Bay Primary and Moruya High graduate and former air force pilot who always had a passing interest in economics, but found it a conversation-stopping subject to broach.
He thinks society is currently like a frog boiling in a pot - largely oblivious of the problems heating up around us. He hopes his ideas provide some education for those people who are adversely affected by the current capitalist system.
His book 'The Luckier Country' was published in 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.