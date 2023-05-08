Workshops discussing the future of energy in the Eurobodalla are coming to the shire.
The South Coast Microgrid Reliability Feasibility (SuRF) Project is a collaboration by the Australian National University, SHASA, Zepben and Essential Energy.
The project aims to better understand the services people are looking for in a future energy system and whether different types of microgrids are a feasible way to deliver them in the Eurobodalla.
Forums are being held in six communities during May and June in the following locations and are open to all residents and business owners and operators in these communities, including farms.
The forums will provide information to communities on the SuRF project and what it hopes to achieve. Attendees will have a chance to ask questions and give feedback on the aspects of potential microgrid designs that are important to them.
Call Phil Shorten 0438217916 for more details or your local community contact.
