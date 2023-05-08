Pastel Workshop
Exploring Reflections
The South Coast Pastel Society is hosting a 2-day pastel workshop in partnership with award-winning artist Catherine Hamilton on May 13 and 14 at the Malua Bay Community Centre. The mixed media workshop will help you discover inventive and creative ways to create landscapes. Tickets are $180 for members, $200 for non-members. Call Anne on 0402 408 882 to learn more.
Silversmith Workshop
Work with Silver
Lizette Richards is hosting a workshop in Moruya on Saturday, May 13 to share her knowledge on creating rings with sterling silver. By the end of this creative class, you will take home three unique rings designed, soldered and polished by you. This three-hour workshop begins at 12.30. Book your ticket for $120 at eventbrite.com.
Flying Foxes
Bat-tacular Night!
The Eurobodalla Shire Council's flying fox officer, Prue Haantjens wants the community to learn more about the population of threatened species of flying foxes in Batemans Bay. Come along to the Batemans Bay Scout Hall with a torch, picnic rug and binoculars at 5pm on May 12. Reserve your spot at eventbrite.com.au.
Big Hart
Bulla Midhong
'Big hART', a cultural arts organisation, will take to the Umbarra Cultural Centre at Wallaga Lake at 6pm, May 13 to tell the story of the black duck Yuin Djiringanj people who lived at the sacred Mount Gulaga. Immerse yourself in a night of song, dance, music and art from the young Djiringanj people. Learn more about this free event at Big hART's Facebook page.
Mami's Bar
Paint & Sip
Mami's Bar in Batemans Bay is hosting a Mother's Day edition 'Paint & Sip' evening in partnership with Tipsy Frida. The afternoon promises some tasty cocktails and 'Bob Ross-level painting'. Apron, paint and canvas will be provided plus a cocktail on arrival. Book your spot for $70 at humanitix.com.
Bike Day
Safety for Kids
The council is organising 'Children's Bike Day' to teach kids road rules, bike safety, repairs and riding skills in Broulee. The free information session is aimed at kids aged 6 to 12 and parents are invited to come along. Book your free spot to the workshop happening on Tuesday, May 16 at 10am on the council's website.
Eurobodalla Classic
Mother's Day Walk
Celebrate Mother's Day and raise money for research into breast cancer this Sunday, May 14 at Corrigan's Beach in Batemans Bay. The Mother's Day Classic invites all to wear pink, bring the family and take part of the 4km walk or 6km run. Register at mothersdayclassic.com.au.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.