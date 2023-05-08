Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Land management and biodiversity survey wants your input

Updated May 8 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new research survey is examining land-owner's understanding of the environments they work in and the laws surrounding its management. File picture.
A new research survey is examining land-owner's understanding of the environments they work in and the laws surrounding its management. File picture.

A new research survey is examining land-owner's understanding of the environments they work in and the laws surrounding its management.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.