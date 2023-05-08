Land management and biodiversity survey wants your input

A new research survey is examining land-owner's understanding of the environments they work in and the laws surrounding its management.
Stephanie Robertson and Dr Jennifer Bond from Charles Sturt University are calling on all land owners, land managers or people on a property with an outdoor space in urban areas to share their understanding of land management legislation and biodiversity in a 10 question survey.
Ms Robertson said the survey was designed to gauge community knowledge of land management and biodiversity conservation regulation in NSW, specifically in south-east NSW and along the south coast.
"My experience with land management and biodiversity conservation regulation suggests many landholders do not entirely understand the offences they may be implicated in and many lack understanding of threatened biodiversity on their land," she said.
"The survey is designed to test this experience, promote information on land management and biodiversity conservation regulation and to obtain data to support discussion in a thesis later in 2023."
The survey takes only a few minutes to complete and can be done online at surveymonkey.com/r/landmgt
