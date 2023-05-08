Narooma VIEW Club meeting an exotic tour of the world

The photos of the Galapagos animal life were a treat for VIEW Members to see, especially the different 'Boobies' (a word which apparently caused great hilarity for her grandchildren - think blue-footed!). She recounted the tale of Lonesome George, a male Pinta Island tortoise found in 1971 who was the last his kind. Many attempts were made to try to mate him but without success. He was the rarest animal in the world at the time and when he died on June 24, 2012, at 8am, the world witnessed a documented extinction.