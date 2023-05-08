It was a bittersweet moment for Gerard Doody Dennis when he won Australia's oyster shucking competition at Narooma Oyster Festival.
After three heats, four shucking pros made it to the final.
Jim Yiannaros of Batemans Bay Oysters, Greg Carton of Pambula Lake's Broadwater Oysters, Jim Wild of Jim Wild's Oysters in Shoalhaven and Doody, also from Batemans Bay, had the crowded marquee on the edge of their seats as they shucked their way through oysters that are specifically grown for the competition.
It was a dead-heat between Jim and Doody.
For the first time in its history, Narooma Oyster Festival had a shuck-off.
Unbelievably, it was again a tie, with both men finishing with a time of 2 minutes and 41 seconds.
It came down to the presentation and cleanliness.
It was a real nail-biter as the audience and shuckers awaited the judgment of ABC radio presenter Simon Marnie and award-winning chef, author and fishmonger Martin 'Bos' Bosley from New Zealand.
Festival chair Cath Peachey said two of Jim's oysters had grit and there was a nick in the flesh of another, which gave him a final score of 2:54 against Doody's 2.49.
Originally from Walgett, Doody moved to Batemans Bay 22 years ago.
It was a two-week work experience with Terry Lucas of T & J Lucas Oysters that shucked him into the industry.
Doody went on to do an apprenticeship with C & J Single Seed Oysters where he learnt a lot
The next step was with Jim and John Yiannaros.
It was Jim who taught him to open oysters.
"I am a very competitive man," Doody said.
He challenged Jim to a race to open 10 dozen oysters.
It took Jim 13 minutes and 30 seconds while Doody's time was 15 minutes.
He refined his technique to get his time down to just over 12 minutes.
"That was when Jim said you need to compete."
On Saturday he was overwhelmed that he beat the man who taught him and who represented Australia at the world's oyster shucking championship in Galway last year.
"My heart goes out to Jim. He loves the industry and the atmosphere of the festival," he said on Saturday, May 6, in the minutes immediately following the judges' result.
He is looking forward to the trip to Ireland in September.
"It is surreal to think a young man from Walgett where oysters don't grow is representing Australia in oyster opening," Doody said.
"Jimbo is going to be my coach and I will be chasing money and sponsorships to get there."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
