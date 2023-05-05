The Eurobodalla Shire Council has been granted $1.6 million to assist priority road and infrastructure projects.
The funding comes from the federal government's four-phase $3.25 billion Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
The program's fourth phase was split into two, meaning the council will get just over $1 million for roads and community infrastructure projects and a further $599,000 dedicated to roads.
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips announced the funding on May 3, which will also see Shoalhaven City Council receive a $3.3 million boost and the Bega Valley, $1.9 million.
Ms Phillips said the funding was a "big win" for the community.
"I'm thrilled that the Albanese Labor government has provided much-needed funding to improve and fix our local roads and community infrastructure," she said.
In total, the program provided funding to 466 of the country's 550 councils.
Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King said councils are struggling to maintain their local road networks after flooding and other natural disasters.
"We have listened to councils and are standing stand side-by-side with local governments to support them in their vital role in delivering critical infrastructure for their communities."
The council will be able to access its allocated funding from July 2023. Funded projects will be delivered by June 2025.
You can find all the current council road projects and upgrades on their website.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
