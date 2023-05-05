Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Council given $1.6 million boost for roads, community infrastructure

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated May 5 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The funding comes from the government's four-phase $3.25 billion Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
The funding comes from the government's four-phase $3.25 billion Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.

The Eurobodalla Shire Council has been granted $1.6 million to assist priority road and infrastructure projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.