Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Victoria, Queensland community centres have stable salary funding

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated May 16 2023 - 9:34am, first published 9:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danielle Murphy and Chris Walters are among the community members who established the Cobargo Community Centre a few days after the Black Summer bushfires. Picture by Marion Williams.
Danielle Murphy and Chris Walters are among the community members who established the Cobargo Community Centre a few days after the Black Summer bushfires. Picture by Marion Williams.

Community centres benefit people from all walks of life but unlike Victoria and Queensland, NSW does not fund community centre staff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.