The River of Art Festival will return to the South Coast for its 18th celebration of creativity, culture and community.
The 10-day event will hero the theme "Celebrating Place" which will allow artists in the Eurobodalla and Bega Valley Shire to reflect on surrounding nature, people and culture to create compelling and vibrant art.
Festival chair Leanne Joyce said residents and visitors alike continue to draw inspiration from the natural beauty of the coast.
"From the rivers, mountains and beaches, to the culture and history of the Yuin nation ... these features inspire, engage and connect the community and are celebrated by artists, performers, writers and poets," Ms Joyce said.
The festival allows talented artists to display their works. Last year, more than 400 artists had their works displayed in exhibitions including Yumaro Art, Nestled, Springtime Dreaming, and Beach and Beyond.
Last year, the festival drew more than 12,000 people to 130 events. South Coast artist Freya Job was the winner of the River of Art Prize in 2022 with her two works 'Lightning Strike' and 'Firestorm'.
Her pieces were inspired by the moment the North Black Range caught fire during the Black Summer bushfires.
Ms Job received $2000 prize money, while the runner up received $250.
"Our review of the 2022 festival highlighted the importance of community and the vibrance and talent of the creative community," Ms Joyce said.
This year, the River of Art is being supported by the government, Eurobodalla Shire Council, South East Arts and the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, which recently provided a $23,100 grant to River of Art Incorporated.
"We look forward to delivering a program that celebrates place, strengthens the local arts sector and encourages community participation," Ms Joyce said.
The festival will begin on September 15 and is now inviting proposals from the community, businesses and artists to begin preparing exhibitions.
Those who wish to submit their works or support the festival by offering an exhibition space can email festival@riverofart.com.au. The deadline for proposals is Saturday, July 12.
