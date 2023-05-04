Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
River of Art will return to South Coast for eighteenth annual festival

Updated May 5 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 8:44am
The River of Art Festival will return on September 15, 2023. Picture by visitnsw.com
The River of Art Festival will return to the South Coast for its 18th celebration of creativity, culture and community.

