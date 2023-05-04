Broulee running sensation Jaylah Hancock-Cameron has been selected to represent Australia in Europe.
The 20-year-old athlete was included in Athletics Australia's European U20 and U23 tour for the second consecutive year.
Just one of 25 athletes selected, Hancock-Cameron will run in her premier event - the 1500m.
"Last year was a good learning experience because a lot of the places we stayed didn't have great facilities to cook or store food, but the racing over there was pretty good so I'm excited to give it another crack," Hancock Cameron said.
"It was obviously disappointing to not be able to go to Kenya [2021 World Under 20 Championships], but this team gives us a nice little pathway and is a good way to ease us into Opens and make that transition really smooth. I just want to get as fast as possible and start to contend for those teams."
READ MORE:
According to Athletics Australia, the tour is a key piece of their development strategy, aiming to nurture the country's emerging talent.
The tours provide athletes with crucial international competition opportunities as well as experience at travelling to compete and touring.
Athletics Australia's Pathways Transition Lead, Adam Didyk said the tour was a significant opportunity for athletes transitioning to the elite level of the Open ranks.
"The aim is to assist athletes and coaches in being able to double periodise their training year in preparation for senior elite performance, and to ensure athletes are comfortable outside of their home environment," he said.
READ MORE:
We found on last year's tour that athletes became more comfortable with each meet and were able to deliver the performances that they needed to.
"We know that athletes are going to have to travel long distances to compete at major championships, and this gives them an insight into what some of those requirements are. This tour gives them an opportunity to trial it at this stage and then execute at a high level with a great deal more pressure."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.