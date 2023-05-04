Perfect lifestyle location

This quality family home, built in the perfect, beachside location of Tomakin, has all you need.
It features three great sized bedrooms, all carpeted with built-in wardrobes and ducted reverse cycle air-conditioning throughout. The main bedroom has a gorgeous, timeless monochrome ensuite and a large walk-in wardrobe, sure to impress.
The attractive and versatile monochrome theme continues throughout the home. With huge open-plan, tiled living spaces and a separate lounge room, all you need to do is add your pop of colour and artwork and you basically have a brand new and refreshed home as frequently as you like!
The bathroom is well laid-out, spacious and perfect for any type of buyer. The kitchen is modern, with plenty of cupboard space, gas cooking, a dishwasher and a large breakfast bar.
This property also has a double lock-up garage, is fully fenced, has plenty of room to add a shed, has rear access to the secure backyard and a water tank.
Roslyn Pollard, real estate agent, says a selling-point of the home is its location. "It's flat, an easy walk to the beach, and convenient to the Tomakin Sports Club," Roslyn said.
The location is safe, peaceful and filled with the soothing sound of the ocean.
