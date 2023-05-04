Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
2 Red Hill Parade, Tomakin

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
May 4 2023 - 3:00pm
Perfect lifestyle location
3 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 2 Red Hill Parade, Tomakin
  • $1,120,000
  • Agency: Elders Batemans Bay
  • Contact: Roslyn Pollard 0478 800 054
  • Inspect: By appointment

This quality family home, built in the perfect, beachside location of Tomakin, has all you need.

