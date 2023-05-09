Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Property of the Week

6-18 Brown Close, Moruya Heads

By Emily Gibbs
May 10 2023 - 8:30am
Your new lifestyle awaits
4 Bed | 2 Bath | 4 Car

  • 6-18 Brown Close, Moruya Heads
  • $1,650,000
  • Agency: Fraser-Gray Real Estate Pty Ltd 4471 6444
  • Contact: Peter Asbury 0401 030 767
  • Inspect: By Appointment

They say location reigns supreme in real estate and when you unite an amazing location, with a character filled, well maintained home, beautiful surroundings, and so close to town and beaches, then you truly have a rare opportunity - and this is just that.

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

