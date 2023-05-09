Your new lifestyle awaits

They say location reigns supreme in real estate and when you unite an amazing location, with a character filled, well maintained home, beautiful surroundings, and so close to town and beaches, then you truly have a rare opportunity - and this is just that.
"When you first drive into the property you see the very attractive lake which has a wharf that goes out onto the water," said Peter Asbury, real estate agent.
But that's just the tip of the iceberg. Featuring spacious interiors, quality inclusions and a simple yet incredibly functional floor plan, the home is equally as attractive. It has a large open-plan living area with a functional kitchen, lounge/dining and family room. A wood heater warms the whole area on those chilly evenings.
The main bedroom suite, with large walk-in wardrobe and ensuite, is positioned in a private wing off the main living area and away from the three remaining generous sized bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes. The main bathroom with bath and separate toilet services the three bedrooms.
There is a large rumpus room which proves an idyllic area for a growing family, with easy access to a three-car garage.
This is an outstanding opportunity to purchase a single level home set beautifully on a 4.5 hectare block which features a private lagoon and lovely natural vista.
