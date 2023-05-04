Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Batemans Bay's Ted Richards will have two of his photos displayed in Parliament House

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated May 4 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 3:39pm
Batemans Bay photographer Ted Richards captured this photograph at the Parliament House in Canberra on May 9, 1988.
On a sunny yet cool Canberra day, photographer Ted Richards boarded a bus with a throng of photojournalists to capture an historic moment.

