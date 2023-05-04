On a sunny yet cool Canberra day, photographer Ted Richards boarded a bus with a throng of photojournalists to capture an historic moment.
It was May 9, 1988 - the day that Queen Elizabeth II would ceremoniously open the new Parliament House before meeting the crowd of Canberrans alongside former Prime Minister Bob Hawke.
Now based in Batemans Bay, Ted gained experience as a photojournalist at Melbourne's Herald Sun during the 1970s. Ted and his wife later bought the Manuka Photographic Centre in Canberra and found himself capturing the capital's steady urban growth in the 1980s.
"I was forever taking pictures of construction progress and finished buildings, interiors and exteriors. It was a very busy time," Ted said.
In a move away from construction, Ted decided to apply to photograph the opening of the Parliament House.
"When this event came up, I was nearly at the end of my photographic [career].
"I thought, 'this is the last big thing I'll ever go to, I think I'll just go along for the ride'."
Ted said the security for the event was tight. To get his media pass, he had to attend compulsory conferences.
Now, Ted has been asked to share two photos of that memorable day for an exhibition which will celebrate the Parliament House's 35-year anniversary.
"Turning the Key - Opening Australia's Parliament House" will run from May 6 to November 18 and will showcase the ceremonial "keys" the Queen used to open the Parliament House alongside pictures, paintings and documents of the iconic building.
He recalls the excited yet calm nature of the crowd as the Queen and Mr Hawke met with Canberrans.
"There was a very happy, relaxed feeling throughout the day. A number of people were invited to the ceremony which was inside, but inside anyone could come to the forecourt."
Ted was able to capture an intimate moment between the Queen and the schoolchildren, as police and the former prime minister stood closely behind.
"People kept giving her little bouquets..it was like this wherever she went."
Ted said his photos were selected for the exhibition because not many photojournalists chose to capture the duo with protestors and the Aboriginal flag in the background.
Ted is delighted to have his work displayed to the public and plans to visit the free exhibition in the Presiding Office's Exhibition Area soon.
"After all these years, it's nice to know that what you've done is still of value to some people."
Ted still practices photography and has been documenting artefacts in the Batemans Bay Heritage Museum since 2012.
Ted's rare colour photo of the 1958 Aldermaston Marches was also recently selected to be displayed at the Museum of London.
Learn more about the Parliament House's exhibition at aph.gov.au.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
