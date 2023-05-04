Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Man airlifted to hospital after Coila crash

Updated May 4 2023 - 11:36am, first published 11:29am
Toll Rescue Helicopter file picture.
The Princes Highway is back moving again in both directions after emergency services responded to a crash in Coila.

