Man airlifted to hospital after Coila crash

The Princes Highway is back moving again in both directions after emergency services responded to a crash in Coila.
Police officers were called to a single vehicle crash near Coila just after 6.30am on May 5.
A spokesperson for NSW police said officers found a single car driven by an elderly male had crashed into a tree off the Princes Highway.
The driver sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Canberra by the Toll Rescue Helicopter.
Traffic was momentarily stopped in both directions, but has now cleared.
More to come.
