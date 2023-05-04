Survey results celebrate the Eurobodalla's hospital staff

A Southern NSW Local Health District survey has celebrated the efforts of staff at Batemans Bay and Moruya Hospitals.
The Bureau of Health Information's Emergency Department (ED) Patient Survey 2021-22 provides a snapshot of the experiences of 1793 people who attended the District's EDs between July 2021 and June 2022, which included the Delta and Omicron waves of COVID-19.
The majority of Batemans Bay Hospital ED patients surveyed said they were always treated with dignity and respect (84 per cent) and that ED health professionals were always kind and caring (81 per cent).
The majority of Moruya Hospital ED patients surveyed (83 per cent) rated their overall care as 'very good' or 'good'. Similarly, a majority (83 per cent) said they were always treated with dignity and respect.
However, Bega's South East Regional Hospital performed the best in the health district, with 92 per cent of patients surveyed rating the treating ED professionals as 'very good' or 'good'.
READ MORE:
SNSWLHD Chief Executive Margaret Bennett said staff should be proud of the high standards of care they continued to provide to patients while dealing with the significant challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"These results are a wonderful reflection of our staff's commitment to their patients and community at a time when they were balancing high demand, additional preventative measures and staff furloughing due to COVID-19," Ms Bennett said.
A number of hospitals were recognised for their performance, with the majority of survey respondents saying they would speak highly of Cooma Hospital (81 per cent), Queanbeyan Hospital (73 per cent) and South East Regional Hospital (76 per cent).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.