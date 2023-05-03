More than 4500 homes and businesses have been affected by an unplanned power outage spanning from Dalmeny to Wallaga Lake.
The power outage began at about 2pm on Wednesday, May 3.
An Essential Energy spokesperson said staff were at the site at about 2.25pm to begin work, however the cause of the outage could not be confirmed.
The outage comes as gale force winds more than 80km/h were recorded at Montague Island.
A planned outage was scheduled to occur in a small area west of Kianga between 9am and 4pm on May 3.
The spokesperson said the unplanned outage was not related to the planned outage and that there was no restoration time for the unplanned outage as of 2.45pm.
