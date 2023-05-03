Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Power outage currently affecting more than 4500 homes from Dalmeny to Wallaga Lake

Updated May 3 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:15pm
More than 4500 homes and businesses have been affected by an unplanned power outage spanning from Dalmeny to Wallaga Lake. Picture by Colleen Petch
More than 4500 homes and businesses have been affected by an unplanned power outage spanning from Dalmeny to Wallaga Lake.

