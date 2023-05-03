Observation Point viewing platform officially opens

The new lookout at Observation Point has officially been opened.
The lookout was opened to the public from Christmas Eve 2022 after significant upgrades to the paths and installation of viewing platforms, however the new facilities were only officially opened on April 26.
Walbunga Elder Aunty Meryl Crole, mayor Mat hatcher and Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips cut the ribbon at the viewing platform overlooking Snapper Island, Tollgate Island and the entrance to the Bay.
The new Observation Point Viewing Platform features panoramic views of scenic Batemans Bay and surrounding coastline.
The upgrades to the Observation Point Viewing Platform include a wheel-chair accessible viewing platform and lookout points, allowing people of all abilities to use the new facilities.
Ms Phillips said the lookout was an addition to the Eurobodalla's vibrant local tourism offering.
"I'm excited to hear stories from people who come and enjoy the beautiful views that the Observation Point Lookout has to offer," she said.
Throughout the construction of the platform, 38 jobs were supported, including six council staff and 30 external contractors, with two staff to have ongoing roles as a result of the completion of the viewing platform.
The Australian Government committed $672,500 to the project through the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery (BLER) Fund, and the Regional Tourism Bushfire Recovery (RTBR) Program. The NSW Government, Eurobodalla Shire, and Batemans Bay Rotary Club also contributed significantly to the $1.34 million dollar project.
