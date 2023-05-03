Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Observation Point viewing platform officially opens

Updated May 3 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 2:22pm
Walbunga Elder Aunty Meryl Crole, mayor Mat hatcher and Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips cutting the ribbon at the new Observation Point Viewing Platform.
The new lookout at Observation Point has officially been opened.

