The harvest is in ahead of the 16th Narooma Oyster Festival's three day program which begins this Friday, May 5.
Is the world's biggest oyster among them?
Are the shells going to be easy for the farmers to open in Australia's Oyster Shucking Championships?
Who will earn the chance to represent Australia in the world championships at Galway in September?
One thing is for certain, the oysters are plump, briny and full of those creamy tones that make the rock oysters so unique.
The feast begins on Friday night at the festival warm-up, with two rock oyster bars in service and a range of liquor bars and food trucks around the main stage where Benji and the Saltwater Sound System head up a program of performers who know Narooma well, including Sam Sly and Gretta Ziller.
The Narooma Plaza Kids Zone has returned to the children's playground with dance and creative activities through the two days including sandcastle-making during Saturday's low tide.
Fireworks will round out the night at 8.30pm.
"First stop for festival goers when gates open at 10am on Saturday is Oyster Farmers Alley," Festival chair Cath Peachey said.
"Around a dozen rock oyster farmers will be there with freshly harvested and just shucked oysters from eight of the South Coast's celebrated estuaries, so beat the queues and get in early."
"This year our patrons can also learn to shuck from some of the best in the game with Sue, Greg and Mel from Broadwater Oysters hosting three ticketed sessions throughout the day."
Round out the morning at the Welcome to Country with the Djaadjawan Dancers and Muladha Gamara Dancers and the Official Opening.
Word has it a special guest will be skydiving in to shake hands with the winner of Australia's Biggest Oyster which follows.
Patrons who want to get in the air themselves and see the festival from above can also book a short flight with South Coast Seaplanes who will take off from the southern end of the site.
Ms Peachey encouraged foodies to study up on the cooking program which has five sessions from 10.30am.
"The chefs this year are extraordinary and have quite a collection of hats and accolades between them," she said.
"Fass and Corey really love coming to Narooma and mingling with everyone and with Bos, Hussein, Khan and Dominic in the mix it's going to be hard not to stay in that marquee all day."
Entries are flying in for Australia's Oyster Shucking Championships, along with Tasmania's champion Zoe Jacobson who arrives in Rock Oyster Country on Thursday.
"There's a very high level of skill and camaraderie among the shuckers and for me it's the highlight of the festival," Cath said.
"Last year Jim Yiannaros shucked 30 rock oysters in two minutes and 39 seconds to win the men's and ladies' champ Sally McLean won her third title in three minutes and four seconds."
General admission tickets will be available at the gate however patrons are encouraged to pre-purchase to beat the queues.
Limited tickets remain for Saturday nights Salty Festival Fiesta by Olssons and the Hangtown Fry Breakfast at Club Narooma on Sunday.
Coaches travelling from Batemans Bay to Bermagui, coach bookings close at 5pm Friday
General Admission tickets will be available at the gate.
Children under 16 enter free with an accompanied adult.
The event is cashless, some stallholders may accept cash at their discretion.
Please leave your pets at home, pets are prohibited.
Please place oyster shells, food waste, compostable packaging and recyclable containers into the appropriate bins.
Visit www.naroomaoysterfestival.com.au for program and map ahead of the festival.
