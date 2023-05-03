Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Narooma Oyster Festival kicks off at 4pm on Friday, May 5.

Updated May 3 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 11:45am
Celebrity chef Colin Fassnidge will be cooking up a storm at Narooma Oyster Festival so get in early and get a seat at the front - he is only cooking 30 portions. Photo by Rob Locke.
The harvest is in ahead of the 16th Narooma Oyster Festival's three day program which begins this Friday, May 5.

