What might have proved a very serious accident happened a few days ago at one of the mining shows at Dwyer's Creek. The wire rope broke at, or near, the hook, just as a heavy bucket hit some portion of the shaft and overturned, thus throwing out the contents. Some of the pieces struck the man below, causing injuries that laid him off duty for eight or nine days. If the bucket had not overturned, and hit the man when it was full of stone, something more serious might have happened.