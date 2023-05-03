At 10pm on April 24, keen photographer Karolina Russell carefully stepped along the rocks of Broulee Island in the hopes of capturing the Aurora Australis.
The stunning phenomenon is usually only seen in southern Victoria and Tasmania, but due to a recent peak in solar activity, the aurora has been captured as far north as Gerroa, much to the delight of astrophotographers.
In a few short minutes, Karolina captured the stunning aurora, a hazy scarlet glow that seemed to linger above Moruya to the south.
47-year-old Karolina started chasing auroras (or the southern lights) in the Eurobodalla just one year ago, when her father gifted her a Canon M50 camera.
Her love of photography began with that camera and she dived into the world of night photography and began venturing out at the "blue hour" to capture meteors, the Milky Way and auroras.
"I taught myself how to use a camera manually with a million different YouTube tutorials. I learnt about the best settings for night photography and signed up to a photography course," Karolina said.
Surprisingly, auroras in the Eurobodalla skies are not as uncommon as we think: "Here's the crazy thing - it happens about once a month. But for the most part, rain or heavy cloud stops us from seeing them."
"You don't really need any expensive equipment to capture the auroras...it is really a game of chance and persistence," she said.
Karolina also photographed an aurora at Melville Point in Tomakin on February 16 which created streaks of violet and red low in the sky over Broulee Island.
An aurora occurs when charged particles from the sun enter the magnetosphere surrounding our planet. Once inside, the geomagnetic field directs them toward the north and south poles to create the aurora borealis and aurora australis, respectively.
The glow of an aurora happens when the particles interact with the earth's magnetic field, causing gases in the atmosphere to create a colourful light show.
Since March, the sun has been experiencing a "very active period", according to University of Tasmania professor Andrew Cole.
"The sun has an activity cycle, where it goes through quiet periods and very active periods, and it's going into a more active period now. It's going to be ramping up in captivity for the next couple years to come," he said.
This means more opportunities for aurora spotting in the Eurobodalla.
Since February, auroras have been captured along the NSW coast, and have created some vivid pictures in Gerroa.
Karolina said using a camera that could offer up to 30 seconds of exposure will help photographers get the best picture.
"To the naked eye, [the aurora] was just a discolouration, you could see something there but not the pink colour.
"I just use basic settings and a shutter speed of about 10 to 30 seconds and use my tripod to stabilise the shot."
She said photographers should go to a clear, safe area at night, point their camera south and be patient.
"You also have to be ready to drop everything and head out...favourable aurora conditions can come on in an hour at a moment's notice."
"The conditions have to be just right."
Professor Cole said travelling to Tasmania is still the best way to see an aurora without using a camera, but photographers are thrilled that the Aurora Australis is visible on the South Coast.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
