Nature Coast's regional state paddlers win medals at National Dragon Boat Championships

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
May 2 2023 - 12:00pm
Co-coach of the Southern NSW Regional team Kylie Warrington with team members from Nature Coast, Carolyn Lean. Deb Healy, Therese Holgate, Ross Galvin and Julie Salter. Picture supplied
Co-coach of the Southern NSW Regional team Kylie Warrington with team members from Nature Coast, Carolyn Lean. Deb Healy, Therese Holgate, Ross Galvin and Julie Salter. Picture supplied

Members of the Southern NSW Regional dragon boat team have returned from Albury delighted with their silver and bronze medals won at the National Dragon Boat Championships in Albury.

