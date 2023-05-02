Tik Tok inspired this Moruya High alumni and doctor to write a book

A Moruya High alumni turned Sydney GP has released a new book offering a practical guide to family doctors.
Dr Christopher J Timms' latest book 'Be An Awesome GP: 50 challenges and principles for the modern family doctor' offers humorous and informative guidance to GPs, or a behind-the-scenes insight into the daily struggles of being a doctor in Australia.
However, the book started out because of a Tik Tok.
Dr Timms read an article claiming 33 per cent of Generation Z trusted Tik Tok influencers more than doctors and realised the challenges facing GPs has changed rapidly in recent years.
"Can you imagine explaining TikTok or the COVID-19 pandemic to a general practitioner from the 1950s?" he said.
"Age-old challenges persist and new challenges have arisen in family medicine. Some principles, however, apply to both."
Dr Timms runs his own Tik Tok account @doctortimms with more than 200 followers where he posts short videos exploring different aspects of being a medical practitioner.
"I want to promote evidence based, reliable health information," he said.
It was when he tried to articulate his medical principles - his values and the ethics that guide him day-to-day - in a short one-minute video that Dr Timms realised he struggled to put into words why he believed what he did and acted the way he did.
He found he was not able to easily identify the principles which were behind his decision making. So, instead, Dr Timms decided to write a book articulating the values he sees as underscoring his profession.
Hence each chapter of 'Be An Awesome GP' presents a different challenge facing the modern GP and a principle Dr Timms has derived from it.
Some chapters include The negative emotions are located in the distal hair follicles, Drop bears and misinformation can both be found in Australia and Social media and tech sabbaths.
The author of 'The Aussie Mana Apocalypse' said writing a medical book was not dissimilar to writing his debut fantasy series.
"It was actually quite similar in many ways," he said.
"I use my fantasy novel to explore health themes. This time I had to research general practice rather than a geographical location's history but the basic process of 'see a need, research, and publish' still happened."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
