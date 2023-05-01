The Batemans Bay Tigers had a clinical performance in their Group 16 derby against the Moruya Sharks on the weekend.
The headline first grade contest had the Tigers looking dominant from the outset and going on to win 32-4.
Points were on the offer across the park with the Tigers not having to lean too heavily on the fringes to find the line.
The early advantage came through lock forward Jack McGlone who crashed through for the opening points.
Batemans Bay halfback Todd Ryan carved out a few clean runs at the line to see himself rewarded with a try, while fellow man in the middle Samuel Taylor also crossed later for his own five pointer, proving the Bay play-makers a winning pair.
The Tigers also crossed for points at the fringe through centre Jacob Bradbury.
Meanwhile, hooker Ninnum Parsons also found himself on the right side of the try-line after some beguiling scoots out of the play-the-ball.
The Sharks found reeled back one try during play, but otherwise struggled to match the momentum of the home outfit.
Josiah Brierley slotted four of the six conversions to give the hosts a comfortable buffer as play dwindled to the final buzzer.
In the earlier reserve grade clash, the Sharks had claimed dominance and went on to win comfortably 40-18.
Brett Hansen had a faultless kicking game, nailing the conversion rate, while Nathan Mcdiarmid also slotted a late strike on goal to bolster the tally for the Sharks.
In other matches over the weekend, the Narooma Devils also conjured a win, taking down the defending premiers in Bega 28-10.
The Devils planted a slew of tries in the first half before two more in the early stages of the second closed the door on the Roosters even with almost 40 minutes left to play.
Prop James Taylor crunched through the Bega line in the opening minute to set the mood.
Centre Lance Wright and winger Tyson Hastie had followed up with tries on the edges within about 20 minutes and the advantage was building quickly for the Devils.
The Roosters were left scoreless at the break and after the restart the punishment kept coming with Clint Wright and Joe Scrymgeour piling on additional points for the Devils within five minutes of play resuming.
The Roosters found their strides late in the piece and Scott Fuller and Zac Cuzner scored late tries, but the damage was done.
On the ladder, the Bay Tigers are in fourth, while the Sharks and Devils are sitting in sixth and seventh respectively.
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
