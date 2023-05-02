Sculpture for Clyde will make its long-awaited return to the Batemans Bay foreshore on Saturday, May 27.
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the team behind Sculpture for Clyde are thrilled that they can once again give artists a platform to showcase their work.
Committee member Frances Harmey said that the volunteer-run event has received massive community support since it was launched four years ago.
"The [Batemans Bay] Bridge is finished, COVID no longer closes events and Eurobodalla Shire Council has supported our return to the Bay," Ms Harmey said.
The event attracts a high standard of quality sculptures and offers about $90,000 prize money for winners.
The winning sculpture will gain its place in the Batemans Bay Sculpture Walk, a permanent art installation that traces along the Batemans Bay foreshore.
Ms Harmey says the next step in this year's Sculpture for Clyde is rallying art-loving volunteers who are willing to walk the foreshore and speak with the public during the 10-day exhibition.
"Our volunteers always enjoy their involvement. They relish the opportunity to be up close and personal with the sculptures and artists and the ability to showcase our town and our event."
Ms Harmey says Sculpture for Clyde is calling out for four people to volunteer in each of the two time slots between May 27 and June 4. The timeslots are 9am to 12.30pm and 12.30pm to 5.30pm.
They are also seeking a volunteer to work early in the morning and late afternoon for security.
If you are interested in helping, contact Frances by email at francesharmey@gmail.com or text 0405 150 496.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
