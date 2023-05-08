An annual housing affordability snapshot has confirmed the accommodation situation on the south coast is catastrophic and affecting the most vulnerable in society.
For Kelly and her teenage daughter Crystal, everyday tasks like cooking, washing up, going to the toilet and cleaning are fraught with frustration and danger.
They are just one of nearly 50 families living at North Head Campground, Moruya because they have been unable to find housing anywhere else.
For the more than 12 months Kelly and Crystal have been at the campsite, they have survived day-to-day with no electricity, no running water and just one pot to cook with. When it rains, the pair have nowhere else to go, and no place to dry their belongings.
"Crystal's caravan has mould in it and holes in the floor," Kelly said.
"We are literally sleeping with the mice and snakes."
Safety is a constant concern at the campground, especially for women. The mother and daughter remain vigilant and always visit the toilet block together.
"I always keep guard while Crystal showers," Kelly said.
Support for families like Kelly and Crystal falls to specialist homelessness support services such as Anglicare.
The Moruya Anglicare team visit the North Head Campground weekly, delivering essential food, personal items, clothing and towels to those who desperately need them.
Anglicare Emergency Relief Coordinator for Moruya, Pauline Sullivan has witnessed the need in the community and among those living at the campsite increase.
"We are seeing greater numbers of locals seeking our services, and many new participants who have never needed us before" she said.
She helped to start the Moruya Emergency Relief Hub in response to the Black Summer Bushfires, however said the community-need had only increased since then.
"The number of community members in need of food and clothing assistance is overwhelming," she said.
"What is worse, is that we are now seeing vulnerable community members, including a 95-year-old man last week, living in their cars. There is just nowhere else for them to go. It is absolutely heartbreaking."
New statistics from Anglicare's 2023 Rental Affordability Snapshot confirm the housing situation on the South Coast is highly unaffordable to those most vulnerable and most in need.
The Snapshot, which Anglicare releases annually, evaluates the private rental market to determine the affordability and appropriateness of rental properties for households on low incomes by taking a snapshot of rental properties listed on realestate.com.au, allhomes.com.au, and gumtree.com.au on a single weekend - in 2023, that weekend was March 18 and 19.
The Snapshot showed only two per cent of rental listings were appropriate and affordable for households surviving on income support payments. Between two and four per cent were affordable for single parents earning minimum wage.
In just a little more than two years, rents have increased as much as 50 per cent in parts of the region while vacancy rates remain around one per cent.
The shortage of affordable rental properties in regional areas has significant implications, leading to overcrowding, homelessness, unemployment or financial hardship.
Across NSW, Anglicare saw a significant spike in demand for Emergency Relief services in 2022 and the start of 2023.
Research shows single-parent families and women with children experiencing violence are particularly vulnerable, the latter making up 42 per cent of Specialist Homelessness Services clients in 2020-21.
For many vulnerable individuals and families, the high cost of housing means they must choose between paying rent and other essential expenses like food, utilities, and healthcare.
Meanwhile, limited social housing means current wait times on the south coast range between five and 10 years. For many, there isn't anywhere else to go.
