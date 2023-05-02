Applications have opened for $700,000 worth of grants for community groups.
The IMB Bank Community Foundation has opened applications for 2023 grant funding for not-for-profit groups supporting their community.
The Foundation has supported a range of not-for-profit groups and initiatives across the South Coast and Far South Coast over the years including Narooma Men's Shed and Teensafe in Moruya.
Funding is available for initiatives that respond to a broad range of community issues and opportunities and has previously been awarded to projects in sectors such as education, disability, environment, indigenous, wellbeing support for men and women and programs for older and young Australians
Robert Ryan, IMB Bank Chief Executive said not-for-profit and volunteer organisations were the backbone of local communities and needed financial support to help Australians in their time of need.
"Throughout the pandemic, natural disasters and everyday living pressures, charitable organisations are always there to help those who need a helping hand," he said.
"Not-for-profit community groups and support services are always in high demand. With the cost of living increasing and pressure on people's availability to volunteer their time, grassroots community organisations are facing challenges. We know the vital role of these groups in supporting our communities and the grants available through the IMB Bank Community Foundation are needed now more than ever."
IMB Bank Community Foundation funding applications for 2023 open on 1 May. Community groups can visit imb.com.au/community to apply. Applications close Friday June 16.
