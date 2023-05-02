Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

IMB Bank Community Foundation funding now available for community organisations on the South Coast

May 2 2023 - 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The IMB Bank Community Foundation has perviously supported Narooma Men's Shed. File picture.
The IMB Bank Community Foundation has perviously supported Narooma Men's Shed. File picture.

Applications have opened for $700,000 worth of grants for community groups.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.