Eurobodalla Shire Council is removing some trees and vegetation along Durras Drive.
The council will be using heavy vehicles to remove the vegetation from May 8.
Most of the work involves removing small regrowth trees, clearing vegetation from guardrails, removing lateral branches of larger trees and removing mature trees only if they are assessed as hazardous or could cause problems in an emergency situation.
All work will be in the road reserve, not in National Park. If any tree hollows are removed they will be relocated and nesting boxes also provided.
The work will take around two weeks and commuters can expect heavy vehicles on the road during this time, with traffic control in place.
