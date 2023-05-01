Since he was three-years-old, Raph Cummins has been tearing up BMX racing tracks along the South Coast.
Every weekend, his parents Corina and Andrew drive him to the Illawarra so he can build up his speed and agility. Raph is a regular at the Batemans Bay BMX Club, where his mentor Nathan Fletcher has been fostering his success.
In February, Raph got the news he had spent years training for: he was selected to represent Australia in BMX racing at the UCI Cycling World Championships in August 2023.
Corina was thrilled with the news: "We told him if he trained hard and raced well he could compete in the championships - but we still did not expect that email," she said.
Raph was selected along with seven other young Aussies after a successful three-day BMX event in Launceston.
The only issue? The championships are in Glasgow, Scotland. If the entire family of six travelled, flights alone would cost $9000, so they decided only Raph, Andrew and Corina would head to the championships.
READ MORE:
"The first thing I thought was 'we can't afford it'," Corina said.
Between running a small business in Batemans Bay and raising four children under 12, a trip to the other side of the world seemed impossible for the Cummins' family.
The Glasgow event is the first time that 13 different cycling championships are being held at the same time, including mountain bike cross-country, indoor cycling, para-cycling, BMX freestyle and BMX racing - that means accommodation costs in the city are skyrocketing.
Corina estimates they will need about $25,000 to cover the costs.
"It's an amazing event but a bit daunting money-wise, but you wouldn't not go. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Raph."
Since February, Corina has been rallying local businesses, friends and family to help raise the funds to get Raph to Glasgow.
"The Steampacket Hotel in Nelligen held an auction for Raph which raised $5000."
"He has some great sponsors and local businesses like Cartridge World, The Boatshed and Statewide Manufacturing have reached out and donated a few dollars."
The Cummins' are now over halfway to their $25,000 goal, but are not slowing their fundraising efforts.
"However much we can raise, we'll raise and our business will sponsor him in any shortfall. Anything helps Raph get there."
Raph and Corina have been regularly setting up stalls at the Village Centre in Batemans Bay, selling fundraising tickets and telling the community about his goals.
"We've pointed out Glasgow on a globe to Raph, but I don't think he really grasps just how far away it is.
"Raph is pumped and he is training really hard. He can't wait."
You can donate to Raph and help him get to Glasgow at his fundraising page.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.