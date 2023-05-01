Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Snapper bites: Jewie Josh's fishing tips

By Jewie Josh
Updated May 1 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 10:27am
Batemans Bay's Michelle Zarew got a personal best last week, catching this 7kg snapper out of the Bay.
Clyde River

As winter approaches, jewfish are migrating up the river and I caught an exceptionally large one last week using fresh garfish.

