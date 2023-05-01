As winter approaches, jewfish are migrating up the river and I caught an exceptionally large one last week using fresh garfish.
After breeding, flathead are also making their way up the river, and some measuring up to 86cm have been caught.
Larger flathead are breeding stock and it is recommended that anglers put them back in the water.
On the other hand, the yellowfin bream is gradually moving towards the ocean for spawning, but they can still be caught in the river and around rocky headlands.
Snapper weighing up to 7kg have been caught at a depth of 22 metres near Yellow Rock.
According to Trapman Australia, rainbow runners, a species typically found in warmer waters are being caught here in the Bay. Angler Toby May reportedly speared one of these fish at the FAD.
For catching big snapper, like Michelle did recently, anchor your boat in shallow waters of 15 - 20 metres and use burley to attract the fish. For optimal results, float baits through the burley trail. The best time to catch them is in the late afternoon, from 4pm onwards.
Jewie Josh (Josh Badenoch) owns Badenoch Fishing Charters in Batemans Bay. Call Josh on 0412 844 296 for a day out exploring the coastline, fishing or whale watching. Follow him on Instagram (@jewiejosh_badenoch_charters) and Facebook.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.