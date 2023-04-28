Although an east coast low is not on the cards just yet, the Eurobodalla is forecast to get a drenching this weekend.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting between 70mm and 100mm of rain between Saturday, April 29 and Monday, May 1.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Angus Hines said falls will vary across the South Coast.
"The exact places that see the highest rain is pretty dependent on the location and intensity of the potential low off the east coast," he said.
"We're watching it pretty closely because it is possible that a subtle shift in the position of this low could mean a pretty significant shift in the forecast rainfall."
READ MORE:
The high rainfall comes after a few warm days, with temperatures reaching 25 degrees in Batemans Bay on April 28.
"[Warm temperatures] are going to get replaced by a much fresher south-west flow. Temps are going to drop significantly."
Temperatures are expected to peak at a mild 15 degrees on Sunday in Batemans Bay, while Narooma is forecast to see a top of 17.
The bureau has issued a marine strong wind warning for Batemans and Illawarra coasts for Saturday, April 29.
The weather systems' heaviest falls are expected between Helensburgh and Ulladulla.
"It's going to be long periods of rain for the majority of the weekend."
Weather updates can be found at bom.gov.au.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.