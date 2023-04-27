The lost skill of sending an RSVP

There was a time not so long ago when sending an RSVP, or at least calling to respond to an invite, was a simple, common courtesy.
Regardless of whether you were saying "yes, I would love to attend" or "sorry, I can't make it" the simple response to an invite was a priority. And it was always done by the RSVP due date.
This was once considered a key feature of planning any event or activity. Quite frankly it still is. But it would seem its is a consideration disappearing or at the very least dismissed by many.
Earlier this year I attended an awards night, run completely by volunteers keen to shine a light on high achievers in sport. These volunteers had worked tirelessly with planning.
The event largely required people to buy tickets by a specified due date. However, there were a few special invites, the cost of which was subsidised by the planning committee's limited coffers.
On the evening I was talking to one of those organisers who noted how hard it was to get accurate numbers for catering - and to know exactly what it would cost the committee for those special guests - some who simply didn't reply by the due date. There were even a few cases where there was no reply at all - even when the organisers chased a response.
A simple yes or no was all they needed to ensure things ran smoothly and there was no waste of their voluntary time, or funds where meals were paid for people who never arrived.
I have spoken to a few people about the disappearance of the RSVP and they all seem to have a similar opinion - it is a hangover from COVID.
No doubt people have that sense that they don't know what they will or won't be able to attend.
Not surprising really. That dreaded virus is still well and truly present. And while there are no longer strict rules it is nice to see that people are lying low if they happen to catch the virus.
However, that doesn't help the person who is organising an event or activity. These all require knowledge of the number of people likely to attend for the purpose of catering and staffing.
Another hangover of the pandemic is that we realise there could be last minute withdrawals from a guest list to any event. Staying home if you are unwell is the considerate thing to do.
But there is no excuse for not stating your intentions in the first instance with an on time RSVP.
So the next time you get an invite to something that requires an RSVP, please give a response.
Here's hoping this common and simple courtesy doesn't disappear from society.
Stay well and be mindful of others,
Jackie Meyers, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.