Traffic

Moruya's South Head Road 60km/h speed limit will be lengthened over safety concerns

Updated April 28 2023 - 9:50am, first published 9:43am
The 60km/h speed limit on South Head Road in Moruya will be lengthened in early May.
The speed limit on South Head Road in Moruya will be reduced after the community raised concerns about road safety in the area.

Local News

