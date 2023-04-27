The speed limit on South Head Road in Moruya will be reduced after the community raised concerns about road safety in the area.
The current 80km/h speed limit on South Head Road will be decreased to 60km/h for an additional 600 metres in an effort to improve safety near the Halyard Drive intersection.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the speed limit was reviewed and took into consideration factors including road geometry, usage, adjacent development and traffic mix.
"The reduced speed limit will provide a safer road for all transport users because reducing the speed limit also reduces the likelihood and potential impacts of crashes in the approach and at the intersection," the spokesperson said.
Installations of the speed limit signage will begin from Thursday, May 11 and is expected to take two days to be completed.
Temporary traffic control and a 40km/h road works speed limit will be in place during this time. Transport for NSW asks motorists to adhere to the changed traffic conditions follow directions.
Members of the community can provide feedback on proposed speed limits on Safer Roads NSW.
