The Batemans Bay Tennis Club's Junior Tournament has given young tennis extraordinaires the chance to show their skill and sportsmanship.
The Batemans Bay Junior Tournament saw kids from NSW and the ACT aged 12 to 16 hit the courts between April 21 and 23.
Tournament organiser Mario Kefalas said the players showed outstanding sportsmanship and determination.
"The tournament was a testament to the talent and passion of our young tennis players and the supportive community that surrounds them," he said.
Kiril Jodroski took the top spot for the under 12s boys and Anne Milligan won the under 12s girls competition while Andy Frawley and Beatrix Fleming took home the finalists' trophies.
In the doubles tournament, duo James Kulisiewicz and Parker Thornycroft won the under 12s competition while Lleyton Jenkinson and Blake Tinworth came away successful in the under 16s competition.
"We are proud to have been able to provide them with an opportunity to showcase their skills and compete at a high level.
The tournaments provide young tennis enthusiasts with a clear pathway toward achieving an Australian ranking.
"We would also like to extend our gratitude to our sponsors Betta Home Living and Elders Insurance, whose support was crucial in making this tournament a reality."
