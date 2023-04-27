Consistent rain and cold winds did not deter Broulee's Matt Johnsen when he competed in the Canberra Marathon on April 16.
The run was Matt's second attempt at a marathon - his first was in Melbourne about four years ago.
Matt and fellow runners Harry Smithers and Daniel Carson led a pack of more than 1000 male competitors and all scored themselves a podium finish.
"I know them both pretty well so it worked in my favour. It was beneficial to have that support," Matt said.
Matt reached the finish line in third place, rounding out the 42-kilometre race at 2:29:48. Daniel finished just 23 seconds ahead of Matt at 2:29:25 while Harry championed the marathon with a time of 2:28:24.
"We were all running close together for about 35 kilometres, then Harry made a move with about six kilometres to go," Matt said.
Astonishingly, Matt's run was not a personal best - he completed the Melbourne marathon six minutes faster in ninth place.
"[Six minutes] seems like a lot, but in terms of a marathon, it's not that different."
Matt decided in October of 2022 that he wanted to give the marathon a crack. His Canberra-based coach Brad Croker set up an intensive program and with 12 weeks to go, Matt was running every day.
The difficult weather, inclines and terrain meant Matt had enough pace to nab a podium finish, but stopped short of a personal best.
"I went in thinking a PB wasn't possible, but I still thought I'd be close to winning.
"It was scenic but pretty challenging. It was raining basically the whole time, and when it stopped raining the wind picked up, which was not ideal."
The 34-year-old formed his love of running when he began competing in school cross country events.
He lived in Texas for four years, studying on an athletic scholarship before moving back to Melbourne where he trained with a semi-professional team.
"I was glad to give it a shot. At the moment, I just do it for the love of it. It's always good to set a goal and be able to reach it."
Today, Matt helps children foster their love of sport at St Peters Anglican College where he works as a teacher.
Matt said his Canberra result has given him the confidence to keep going - he now has his sights set on the August City2Surf in Sydney and in the long term, another marathon.
"The hunger is there for more."
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
