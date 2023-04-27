The road pavement is being renewed and stormwater drainage is being upgraded at a section of Campbell Street, Moruya, with roadworks to run May 1 to May 12.
The section of road between Page Street and the roundabout at the Princes Highway will be closed to traffic during the roadworks.
Eurobodalla Council's construction engineer Manuel Marquez said construction teams will escort residents and business operators to and from properties within the worksite as required.
"We will open the road to weekend traffic and when it's possible, we will open to through traffic after hours," Mr Marquez said.
"There will be detours in place and digital message signs to advertise the road closure information."
Mr Marquez said the team will begin excavating on Monday.
"We are replacing the pavement and resurfacing the road, as well as upgrading stormwater drainage to reduce the likelihood of damage in the future and further need for maintenance," Mr Marquez said.
He urged the public to be cautious of heavy machinery in the area and to allow extra travel time.
"We will be working on the road from 7am-4pm on weekdays as the weather permits," Mr Marquez said.
For updates on roadworks and closures, visit Live Traffic NSW or Council's website.
