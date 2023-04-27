Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Campbell Street Moruya to partially close for resurfacing works

Updated April 27 2023 - 11:47am, first published 10:49am
A section of Campbell Street will be resurfaced and stormwater drainage upgraded from May 1 to May 12. Picture supplied.
The road pavement is being renewed and stormwater drainage is being upgraded at a section of Campbell Street, Moruya, with roadworks to run May 1 to May 12.

