Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Mountain bikers will come year round for trails in Narooma, Mogo

April 26 2023 - 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Business and entrepreneurs can attend a workshop to keep up the with the pace of the growing mountain bike tourism market. Picture supplied.
Business and entrepreneurs can attend a workshop to keep up the with the pace of the growing mountain bike tourism market. Picture supplied.

Eurobodalla Shire Council is running workshops to help businesses capitalise on the influx of adventure-chasing visitors as Eurobodalla becomes a year-round mountain biking destination.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.