Eurobodalla Shire Council is running workshops to help businesses capitalise on the influx of adventure-chasing visitors as Eurobodalla becomes a year-round mountain biking destination.
Narooma Mountain Bike Club's new trails are almost complete and Mogo's trails are set to start opening in early 2024.
Spots are filling fast for the free two-hour Ride Ready workshop at Bay Pavilions on Monday, May 1, at 5.30pm and the one that starts at 5.30pm at Narooma Golf Club on Tuesday, May 2.
Eurobodalla Mayor Mathew Hatcher said it was exciting to know that a diverse group of mountain bike riders will be coming to visit the shire's new mountain bike networks all year round.
"Groups of friends will visit as well as families and keen individuals.
"We'll also see Eurobodalla added to the race events calendar, attracting some top competitors and spectators.
"After a big day of riding, they will be looking for a feed and place to sleep, as well as other attractions to explore, meaning there are a lot of tourism-related business opportunities to grasp," Mr Hatcher said.
Council's economic development manager Teresa Lever said they have teamed up with Destination Southern NSW and Sapphire Coast Tourism to present the Ride Ready workshops to ensure interested businesses have a clear understanding of the expectations of the market before making any investment in infrastructure or services.
"Specialist consultants will give insight into what's happening in our region and participants can learn how they fit into the mountain bike tourism market and ways they can benefit," Ms Lever said.
She said the workshop will share examples of other mountain bike destinations, their successes and failures.
"We want businesses to hear from the experts about ways they can make visitors' experiences the best possible," she said.
Council staff will attend the workshops to offer support to existing and start-up businesses and entrepreneurs.
Workshop booking are limited so secure your place at the Batemans Bay Ride Ready workshop here and the Narooma Ride Ready workshop here.
More information on the Mogo Trails project is on Council's website.
