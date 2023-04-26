The Narooma Devils scored a try through Claudius Pubien with just four minutes left on the clock, but it was not enough to reel in the Moruya Sharks.
After being forced to forfeit their round 1 appearance, the Sharks bounced back with a 24-20 result over the speedy Devils.
The Sharks got their teeth in early with half back Gavin Olive crossing the chalk in the opening five minutes.
Pubien had opened the account for the Devils to take a 6-4 lead after about 15 minutes of play, but the Sharks forced their way over again soon after to lead into half time.
Sharks Prop Mitchell Kennedy steamed through just after the restart and the visitors looked to be building a lead.
A subsequent try five minutes later and a further four pointer in the dying 10 minutes of play to Chris Omeley were enough to clinch the win.
Lance Wright and Connor Martin had crossed the chalk for Narooma before the frenzied final minutes of play, but each of them had served to narrow the deficit only with Narooma's lead in the first half the only time they would lead on the scoreboard.
Both sides kicked just two goals, with one two pointer coming off a penalty for the Sharks after the break.
Playing on home soil, the Batemans Bay Tigers managed a similar feat, edging out the Bombala Blue Heelers by six points 30-24 in the top grade at Mackay Park.
A double to Tigers winger Greg McEwen headed up a whole-team performance from the Tigers that boasted five individual try-scorers across the 80 minutes of play.
Josiah Brierley also had a better go of it with the boot than their visiting rivals, slotting three conversions to the Blue Heelers' two.
The Bombala Blue Heelers looked threatening at times with tries coming on the fringes through winger Daniel Douch, while it was centre Eli Nareki posting a double that kept the visitors in the chase.
The Tigers also welcomed a draw with the High Heelers in the league-tag contest after both teams wrapped up play on 16 points apiece.
The Tigers will host the Sharks at Mackay Park in a local derby Saturday afternoon, while the Devils head to Bega on Sunday.
