Nestled at the entrance to Beechwood Court in Sunshine Bay, this stunning home boasts picturesque views of Sunshine Bay Cove and beyond.
"It's practically brand new," said Steven Mason, real estate agent. "There's been no expense spared to design this home. It's got a large open hallway, big bedrooms and living areas, and some really nice views."
The upper level has a large open-plan layout with quality timber flooring throughout. The spacious modern kitchen features smeg appliances, waterfall caesarstone benchtops and a walk-in pantry.
Large double sliding doors lead to a spacious deck that overlooks Sunshine Bay Cove, creating a fusion of indoor and outdoor living which is perfectly suited to the warm coastal climate and will allow the cool summer breezes to flow through the entire upper level.
The main bedroom is huge, the dressing room is something you only see in the movies, and the ensuite is a statement of style and sophistication.
Downstairs offers a wide welcoming foyer, three large bedrooms all with built-ins, a massive second living space and access to a second rear deck. There's also a second bathroom and internal access to a three car garage.
This property is ideally located only around 5 kilometres from the Batemans Bay town centre and in walking distance to the beach.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.