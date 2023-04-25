100 years ago: look back on the news from the Eurobodalla in April of 1923.
Messrs. A. L. Jeffery and A. Louttit are improving the value of their Old Man Bed properties and increasing the grazing areas by having the swamps thereon drained.
Mr. A. F. Emmott has already commenced operations to improve "Riverview," his newly purchased farm at Bodalla, having put a gang of men on to erect a bridge across the Tuross River leading thereto, at a cost of £200. Supplies at the local stores are getting short owing to the steamer being bar bound.
Mr. Siddall, of the Freezing Works, is advertising for a million rabbit skins for which he will give 2/- per lb.
Bodalla. (From our Correspondent) On Friday evening, April 20 th , the local hall was filled to overflowing, the occasion being a social evening and presentation to Miss Daisy Callaghan, one of Bodalla's most popular young ladies, on the eve of her marriage to Digger Jack Motbey, of Wandella. All parts of the district were represented. The presentation which was a handsome cabinet of cutlery, was made by the chairman Mr. Hutchison. ... Mr. W. Vagg, in a humorous speech, wished Miss Callaghan all sorts of good luck. Mrs. O. Whelan thanked Daisy for her kindness to the children in teaching them, both at school and at church. Mr. Motbey also thanked those present for their appreciation of Daisy's many good qualities. At midnight a sumptuous supper provided by the ladies, was served.
Moruya Cottage Hospital. - The usual monthly meeting of the Committee of management was held in the Shire Hall on 19 th inst. ...Correspondence: From Paul Nomchong, Braidwood re the collection for the hospital in connection with the visit of the combined band and concert party. The amount realised being £4 4s; From A. M. Wilson resigning his position as Secretary. Resignation received with regret.
The Treasurer's report was read showing a credit balance of £250 14s 11d in current account. The Matron reported - Patients in hospital on Feb 28 th , 3 females; admitted since last report, 3 males and 3 females; remaining on 31 st March, 3 females. Donations in kind received as follows: - Mrs. Stephens, eggs, vegetables and 1 bottle of sauce; Mrs. P. Simpson, Nelligen, 1 case apples; Mrs. Parbery, jam; Mr. C. Ahoy, fish, fowls and eggs; Mrs Donovan, potatoes; Mrs. A Simpson, 1 bottle pickles; Mrs. Connors, fruit; Mr. A. Cooper, fowls and eggs; Mrs. Smith, Araluen, fowls. The House Committee reported that more wood needed to be split up. The pipe in the bathroom was leaking badly and needed immediate attention. Some bed ticking was necessary to renovate some pillows and beds. The light at the hospital was running unsatisfactorily. Decided to leave the matters about the wood, leak and light in the visiting committee's hands. The matron was authorised to procure the necessary ticking.
