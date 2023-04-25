Bodalla. (From our Correspondent) On Friday evening, April 20 th , the local hall was filled to overflowing, the occasion being a social evening and presentation to Miss Daisy Callaghan, one of Bodalla's most popular young ladies, on the eve of her marriage to Digger Jack Motbey, of Wandella. All parts of the district were represented. The presentation which was a handsome cabinet of cutlery, was made by the chairman Mr. Hutchison. ... Mr. W. Vagg, in a humorous speech, wished Miss Callaghan all sorts of good luck. Mrs. O. Whelan thanked Daisy for her kindness to the children in teaching them, both at school and at church. Mr. Motbey also thanked those present for their appreciation of Daisy's many good qualities. At midnight a sumptuous supper provided by the ladies, was served.