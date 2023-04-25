THE Milton Ulladulla Stamp Club will hold its annual fair on Saturday, April 29 the St Martins Church on the corner of Green St and the Princes Highway, Ulladulla from 10am to 3pm.
Admission is free of charge and all are welcome and there is plenty of free parking behind the church and at the Ulladulla Civic Centre next door.
Stamp and coin collectors can view a large number of displayed stamps and coin collections as well as obtain advice about valuations sell some of their items or whole collections.
Enthusiasts can also purchase desirable items from club collectors and participating local and regional dealers.
There will also be club's popular "children's blanket" where thousands of stamps are laid out for sale at two cents each.
This is the first time that the Milton/Ulladulla club has been able to hold this event outside of a public and school holidays so for those who want to make a weekend of there should be plenty of accommodation.
On and off for the last 10-years Milton Ulladulla Stamp Club has held an annual Stamp and Coin Fair on Easter Sunday, as part of Blessing of The Fleet.
However, for the past three years, the club has missed out on attending due to the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The club has decided to venture out without all the local assistance we received at Easter time from the Blessing of the Fleet Parade
The Milton Ulladulla Stamp Club is a small group of enthusiastic stamp collectors, local and as far away as Merimbula, Moruya, Batemans Bay, Sussex Inlet and Saint Georges Basin.
The club also liaisons with other regional stamps clubs, especially with exchanging items and encourages opportunities where stamp/coin club members can sell or purchase stamps in order to fill the vacancies within their collections.
Milton Ulladulla Stamp Club members meet once a month, except on the fourth Monday of December.
