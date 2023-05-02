Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service started program in 1999

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated May 2 2023 - 11:34am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW National Parks shorebird ranger Kaitlyn O'Brien with a Hooded Plover fledgling at 1080 Beach near Mystery Bay, south of Narooma. Picture supplied.
NSW National Parks shorebird ranger Kaitlyn O'Brien with a Hooded Plover fledgling at 1080 Beach near Mystery Bay, south of Narooma. Picture supplied.

Every year over 100 volunteers from south of Wollongong to just past Eden count birds for the South Coast Shorebird Recovery Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.