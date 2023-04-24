Intermittent closures of Wharf Street near the Nelligen bridge will continue until June 30, 2023 as Transport NSW completes necessary upgrades.
Transport NSW has advised motorists that changed traffic conditions should be expected on Wharf Street and at the intersection of the Kings Highway in Nelligen.
Road closures on Wharf Street will take place between 7am and 6pm, weather permitting.
The closures are required to remove the temporary pedestrian bridge and complete pavement works and line marking.
Currently, Wharf Street is operating on a temporary "left-in, left-out" traffic arrangement, which will continue until June 30.
Detours will remain in place on Braidwood and Reid Streets in Nelligen while pedestrian access on Wharf Street will remain in place around the work area.
The new Nelligen bridge was officially opened in February 2023.
