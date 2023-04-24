Hot off his ACT state titles steal on April 9, racing gun Aidan Williams has scored another trophy at the Riverina Cup in Griffith.
The 14-year-old outpaced his opponents in the junior class Cup final on April 23 by a whopping seven seconds.
By winning his three heats the day prior, Aidan scored himself pole position for the final.
The weekend win gave Aidan his first taste of prize money as he took home a $250 cheque and trophy.
Aidan's mum Nicole says his entire family continue to support him, with brothers Blake and Cody and father Chadd tagging along to his race weekends.
"It's a great family weekend," Nicole said.
"Aidan's older brother Blake used to compete in karting and his younger brother Cody is beginning to get involved in the younger classes."
Nicole said the weekend was a great opportunity for Aidan to warm up to the track ahead of the second round of the Southern Star Series which will be held at the Griffith track in coming weeks.
Aidan won the first round of the Southern Star Series at Orange in February.
"Hopefully we'll head out to Griffith again and he'll have the same pace!"
The Riverina Cup saw almost 100 karting enthusiasts sign up to compete meaning Aidan had his work cut out for him.
"Aidan doesn't seem to get nervous before any of his races which is why I think he races so well," Nicole said.
"There are some younger kids who run up to him and cheer for him whenever he wins - he likes to give them advice and is starting to become a mentor.
"He just continues to get back out there and win."
