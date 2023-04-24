Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Aidan crowned Riverina Cup junior karting champion in Griffith

Updated April 24 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 3:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aidan races for a win at the annual Riverina Cup in Griffith on April 23. Picture by Nic Pic NSW
Aidan races for a win at the annual Riverina Cup in Griffith on April 23. Picture by Nic Pic NSW

Hot off his ACT state titles steal on April 9, racing gun Aidan Williams has scored another trophy at the Riverina Cup in Griffith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.