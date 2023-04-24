Nigel Stewart's first art workshop for youth was so popular the students came back to the second one during their school holidays.
The workshop was one of several activities that Eurobodalla Shire Council is running for Youth Week.
Usually the students go to workshops and activities at the Narooma Youth Cafe straight from school and get taxis home but in the school holidays it is a lot harder to get students to come because they don't have transport.
Council's youth development officer Michaela Burtenshaw said it was testament to Mr Stewart's ability to engage with the students that ten made the effort to get to the second workshop on Friday, April 21.
"They really wanted to work with Nigel and do the workshops and they were totally engaged for the full four hours," Ms Burtenshaw said.
The major project they are working on is an installation of totem poles to go around the community garden behind the Youth Cafe.
Produce from the garden will go towards meals for the students after the workshops and Ms Burtenshaw hopes that the library adjacent will eventually get involved with the garden, knowing it is feeding the community's youth.
The first workshop was two weeks ago when Mr Stewart started the conversation with students about the installation's design.
"It is a much bigger project than we realised because we have to let the totem poles dry and then there is an ongoing conversation about the design of the next layer," she said.
In the workshops Mr Stewart shows the students different art techniques such as dot work and spray techniques that replicate the Milk Way.
"He was teaching them technical skills about how to create artwork."
At the second workshop each student also worked on two canvases, one to take home and another for the Youth Cafe.
Ms Burtenshaw said the program helps connect young people with services such as PCYC and with good role models such as Mr Stewart.
For example, Mr Stewart facilitated a conversation about health which led one student to paint a canvas for the cafe that warned against vaping.
"That conversation was so easy to have as the young people worked on their art," she said.
The next art workshop will be sometime in the new term.
In the meantime, there is a free youth outdoor movie night at the Youth Cafe on Friday, April 28, at 6pm.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
